Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
The focus is on white neurosis and its effects rather than black experience and its psychology
Eskom originally anticipated that it would return the Kusile units to service by December, but the repairs are now running ahead of schedule
The finance minister remained resolute in implementing the proposals, sources say
The lender is pushing ahead with a wide-ranging reorganisation that could affect hundreds of jobs
The Fed and Reserve Bank’s strategy of front-loading interest rate increases appears to be paying off
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Lyle Sankar, head of fixed Income at PSG Asset Management
Many of the 120,000 Armenians of Karabakh say they have been abandoned by Russia, the West and Armenia itself
Coach Jacques Nienaber brushes aside Irish calls for scrutiny of SA’s conduct
Here are three films that offer singular onscreen interpretations of some of the widely varied experiences of South Africans
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.