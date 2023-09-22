Markets

Oil is firmer as worry about supply cancels out demand fear

Renewed global supply concerns from Russia’s fuel export ban counteracts demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds

22 September 2023 - 12:35
by Robert Harvey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil prices rose on Friday as renewed global supply concerns from Russia’s fuel export ban counteracted demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds and high interest rates.

Brent futures were up 52c, or 0.56%, at $93.82 a barrel by 9.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures rose by 73c, or 0.81%, to $90.36 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for a small weekly drop after gaining more than 10% in the previous three weeks amid concerns about tight global supply as oil cartel Opec and allies (Opec+) maintain production cuts.

“Trading remained choppy amid a tug-of-war between supply fears that were reinforced by a Russian ban on fuel exports and worries over slower demand due to tighter monetary policies in the US and Europe,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Russia’s Transneft suspended deliveries of diesel to the key Baltic and Black Sea terminals of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on Friday, state media agency Tass said.

Russia temporarily banned exports of petrol and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states with immediate effect to stabilise the domestic fuel market, the government said on Thursday.

But macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on oil demand sentiment.

“It is signals on the demand side that are mainly likely to affect oil prices in the short term,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The eurozone economy is likely to contract in the third quarter, according to purchasing managers index (PMI) data released on Friday.

A contraction in UK economic activity deepened further in September compared with August, additional PMI data showed.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday maintained interest rates, but stiffened its hawkish stance, buoying fears that higher rates could dampen economic growth.

HSBC on Friday raised its Brent price forecast to $90 a barrel for the fourth quarter and $82.50 for 2024 due to record Chinese demand and a prediction that Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts will stay in place until the second quarter of 2024.

Reuters

JSE firmer as investors digest central bank’s rate decisions

Local bourse gains ground on Friday morning after Reserve Bank decides to keep rates unchanged
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker and rand muted as investors digest rates outcomes

Reserve Bank holds interest rates steady on heels of more hawkish Fed
Markets
20 hours ago

JSE weaker, with focus on MPC meeting outcome

Global sentiment dampened by Fed’s hawkish tone despite keeping its key rate unchanged
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
Oil is firmer as worry about supply cancels out ...
Markets
3.
Global equities run out of steam after busy bank ...
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as investors digest central bank’s ...
Markets
5.
Gold inches up despite stronger dollar
Markets

Related Articles

Global equities run out of steam after busy bank for central banks

Markets

Asian stocks steady as Bank of Japan holds policy

Markets

Oil rises as Russia restricts fuel sales

Markets

Gold inches up despite stronger dollar

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.