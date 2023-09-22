JSE firmer as investors digest central bank’s rate decisions
Local bourse gains ground on Friday morning after Reserve Bank decides to keep rates unchanged
22 September 2023 - 10:57
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as traders assessed recent monetary policy decisions from central banks, including the SA Reserve Bank and the US Federal Reserve.
In a 3-2 vote, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to keep the interest rates unchanged at 8.25% on Thursday, with two members opting for a 25 basis point rise...
