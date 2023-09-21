JSE weaker, with focus on MPC meeting outcome
Global sentiment dampened by Fed’s hawkish tone despite keeping its key rate unchanged
21 September 2023 - 11:32
The JSE opened weaker on Thursday morning in line with global markets as investors digested the hawkish tone struck by the Federal Reserve after its policy meeting on Wednesday.
As expected, the Fed held interest rates steady at its highest level in more than two decades. However, officials indicated they may raise them once more this year as they try to get inflation down to the 2% target, and that cuts could be smaller than markets had thought...
