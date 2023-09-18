Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Simbongile Nyangintsimbi from Cartesian Capital

18 September 2023 - 20:56
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Simbongile Nyangintsimbi from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

