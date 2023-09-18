Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Analysts overestimate China’s economic recovery

Business Day TV talks to head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan

18 September 2023 - 21:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: BLOOMBERG

China’s economy has had a tough year, with economic data further denting the country’s prospects and missing analysts’ expectations. Business Day TV spoke to the head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan, for his take on China’s economic activity.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central banks’ ...
Markets
2.
Gold inches up as investors bank on Fed rates ...
Markets
3.
Global shares fall as concern about growth amps up
Markets
4.
WATCH: Analysts overestimate China’s economic ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.