WATCH: Analysts overestimate China’s economic recovery

China’s economy has had a tough year, with economic data further denting the country’s prospects and missing analysts’ expectations. Business Day TV spoke to the head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan, for his take on China’s economic activity.
