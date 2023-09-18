MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central banks’ rates decisions
Investors will be eyeing interest rates decisions from the Fed and the SARB among others
18 September 2023 - 18:51
The JSE was weaker on Monday, with global peers mixed as the focus turned to central bank policy meetings this week, including those of the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Market participants have priced in that Fed policymakers will keep interest rates unchanged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.