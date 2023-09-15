MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer, but off day’s best levels
The local bourse rose 1.27% for the week, supported by gains in the industrial metals, resources and precious metals indices
15 September 2023 - 18:26
The JSE pared gains on Friday, with global markets mixed as the previous session’s rally ran out of steam. Still, the local bourse rose 1.27% for the week, supported by industrial metals, which were 10.88% firmer, resources, which added 8.93%, and precious metals, which advanced7.38%.
Stock markets were higher this week after mixed but healthy indicators on the US economy ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting , where it is generally expected to hold interest rates steady. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.