WATCH: Bitcoin retreats under $30K level

Business Day TV talks to Luno SA country manager, Christo de Wit

14 September 2023 - 20:42
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Cryptocurrencies are trading on the back foot, with bitcoin falling under the $30,000 mark. This comes as traders digest the US consumer price index print and a court judgment that allowed bankrupt exchange FTX to sell its crypto assets. Business Day TV discussed these moves with Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.

