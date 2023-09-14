Cryptocurrencies are trading on the back foot, with bitcoin falling under the $30,000 mark. This comes as traders digest the US consumer price index print and a court judgment that allowed bankrupt exchange FTX to sell its crypto assets. Business Day TV discussed these moves with Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin retreats under $30K level
Business Day TV talks to Luno SA country manager, Christo de Wit
Or listen to full audio
