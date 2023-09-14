MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on mostly positive US data
Rand remains under pressure as healthy signs for the US economy support the dollar
14 September 2023 - 19:19
The JSE closed firmer in line with its global peers on Thursday as investors considered a mixed bag of economic data.
The August reading of the US producer price index (PPI) came in at 0.7% on Thursday, hotter than the market estimate of 0.4%, but core PPI (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2%, in line with estimates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.