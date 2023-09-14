JSE firms with focus on ECB policy decision outcome
Meanwhile, in the US, its inflation gauge rose 3.7% in August, compared with a 3.6% rise expected
14 September 2023 - 11:13
The JSE rose on Thursday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested the US consumer inflation report, with focus turning to the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting.
The annual US inflation gauge rose 3.7% in August, compared with a 3.6% rise expected. The CPI rose 0.6% in August, its biggest monthly gain of 2023 but matched the market consensus. The core CPI increased 0.3% and 4.3% respectively, against estimates for 0.2% and 4.3%. ..
