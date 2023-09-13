MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as investors digest US consumer inflation data
The rand touched its best level in more than a week
13 September 2023 - 18:47
The JSE pared losses on Wednesday, with global peers mixed, while the rand touched its best level in more than a week as investors digested the US consumer inflation report.
US inflation rose 0.6% in August, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), and was up 3.7% from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were looking for respective increases of 0.6% and 3.6%...
