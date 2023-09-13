JSE falls ahead of US consumer inflation data report
There is rising concern about effect the surge in the oil price will have on inflation, causing rates to stay higher for longer
13 September 2023 - 11:41
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers as investors awaited the US consumer inflation report due later.
According to TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers, estimates are for US consumer price inflation (CPI) to have risen to 3.6% from 3.2% year on year, but for Core CPI to have moderated to 4.3% from the previous 4.7%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.