Asian markets dip as Wall Street wobbles

Asian shares fell after Wall Street wobbled overnight with markets bracing for key US inflation data on Wednesday, while an oil price spike stoked anxiety about persistent price pressures, complicating the interest rate outlook.
The euro was supported by a hawkish shift in expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, with bets now favouring a hike, after a Reuters report that the ECB expects inflation will stay above 3% next year in its updated forecasts.
Europe is set to open lower, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures falling 0.5%. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were mostly unchanged.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, while Tokyo’s Nikkei eased 0.1%.
Chinese blue chips dropped 0.7% on still-fragile sentiment about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat.
Inflation worries linger
At the forefront of markets’ minds is the crucial US consumer price index (CPI) report expected on Wednesday, which should shed further light on the inflation outlook and provide some clarity about whether the Federal Reserve is done tightening.
While core CPI is seen cooling to 4.3% year-on-year in August from 4.7%, rising energy costs are forecast to keep headline inflation elevated at 3.6%. And the latest spike in oil prices to 10-month highs is unlikely to escape the Fed’s attention.
“What’s happening with oil and headline inflation is still too soon for the Fed to be signalling the all clear as far as the risks of some incremental tightening before they’re done,” said Ray Attrill, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB).
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, the Nikkei eased 0.1% and the Hang Seng reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat
“When you have those [sorts] of volatility in the food and energy components, the worry is that if it’s persistent, then it does tend to bleed into core inflation measures over time.”
Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday. Brent crude futures settled 0.3% higher at $92.31 a barrel, nearing a 10-month peak that it hit a session ago, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.3% at $89.13.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% overnight, the Nasdaq declined 1% while Dow Jones was mostly flat.
Apple dropped 1.8% after unveiling new iPhones while not increasing prices as it faces a global smartphone glut, and Oracle shares tumbled more than 13% after the cloud-services provider forecast current-quarter revenue below targets.
The euro was supported at $1.0753, nearing one-week highs on the Reuters story, while markets moved to favour a rate hike from the ECB on Thursday with a 75% probability, compared with a split chance previously.
“The leak raises the possibility of a hawkish hike, which would be much more supportive for the [euro],” said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, referring to the Reuters report.
“Our baseline view is that the ECB will signal a hawkish hold and be deterred by soft growth from further hikes ... We think it is a close call.”
The US dollar recovered some of its recent losses against the yen, up 0.2% to 147.35 yen after comments from Japan’s top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy sent the Japanese currency soaring.
Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, with the two-year note touching 5.0263%, compared with a US close of 5.005%. 10-year yields held at 4.2842%, up from the close of 4.264%.
Asian markets dip as Wall Street wobbles
All eyes are on the crucial US CPI report, as rising energy costs add more uncertainty to the inflation outlook
Asian shares fell after Wall Street wobbled overnight with markets bracing for key US inflation data on Wednesday, while an oil price spike stoked anxiety about persistent price pressures, complicating the interest rate outlook.
The euro was supported by a hawkish shift in expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, with bets now favouring a hike, after a Reuters report that the ECB expects inflation will stay above 3% next year in its updated forecasts.
Europe is set to open lower, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures falling 0.5%. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were mostly unchanged.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, while Tokyo’s Nikkei eased 0.1%.
Chinese blue chips dropped 0.7% on still-fragile sentiment about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat.
Inflation worries linger
At the forefront of markets’ minds is the crucial US consumer price index (CPI) report expected on Wednesday, which should shed further light on the inflation outlook and provide some clarity about whether the Federal Reserve is done tightening.
While core CPI is seen cooling to 4.3% year-on-year in August from 4.7%, rising energy costs are forecast to keep headline inflation elevated at 3.6%. And the latest spike in oil prices to 10-month highs is unlikely to escape the Fed’s attention.
“What’s happening with oil and headline inflation is still too soon for the Fed to be signalling the all clear as far as the risks of some incremental tightening before they’re done,” said Ray Attrill, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB).
“When you have those [sorts] of volatility in the food and energy components, the worry is that if it’s persistent, then it does tend to bleed into core inflation measures over time.”
Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday. Brent crude futures settled 0.3% higher at $92.31 a barrel, nearing a 10-month peak that it hit a session ago, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.3% at $89.13.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% overnight, the Nasdaq declined 1% while Dow Jones was mostly flat.
Apple dropped 1.8% after unveiling new iPhones while not increasing prices as it faces a global smartphone glut, and Oracle shares tumbled more than 13% after the cloud-services provider forecast current-quarter revenue below targets.
The euro was supported at $1.0753, nearing one-week highs on the Reuters story, while markets moved to favour a rate hike from the ECB on Thursday with a 75% probability, compared with a split chance previously.
“The leak raises the possibility of a hawkish hike, which would be much more supportive for the [euro],” said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, referring to the Reuters report.
“Our baseline view is that the ECB will signal a hawkish hold and be deterred by soft growth from further hikes ... We think it is a close call.”
The US dollar recovered some of its recent losses against the yen, up 0.2% to 147.35 yen after comments from Japan’s top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy sent the Japanese currency soaring.
Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, with the two-year note touching 5.0263%, compared with a US close of 5.005%. 10-year yields held at 4.2842%, up from the close of 4.264%.
The gold price was flat at $1,911.29 per ounce.
Reuters
Asian stock markets slide on doubts over Chinese measures
Asian stocks hold steady as yen has best day in two months
Asian stocks stagger as dollar rally continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.