WATCH: Rand in focus as markets await US inflation data

Business Day TV talks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare

12 September 2023 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/ XTOCK IMAGES

The rand has crossed the R19 mark to the dollar again, as investors remain cautious ahead of the US inflation print. The data is expected to shed light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Business Day TV spoke to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare for more insight.

