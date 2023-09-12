MARKET WRAP: JSE marks time ahead of US inflation
CME FedWatch Tool shows investors overwhelmingly expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady
12 September 2023 - 19:08
The JSE ended Tuesday's session little changed as investors awaited US inflation data and considered the implications of weaker earnings from tech companies and higher oil prices.
Software giant Oracle fell more than 10% after reporting slower growth for its cloud business in the first quarter of its financial year, dragging down rivals including Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, and Microsoft...
