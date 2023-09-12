JSE slips as investors look to inflation reports
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that there was a consensus within the Fed to not hike rates in September
12 September 2023 - 11:32
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors look ahead to Wednesday’s US inflation data.
Attention this week is focused on key inflation data due later in the week, with the consumer price index expected on Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.