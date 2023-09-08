MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global markets stage a rebound
The JSE broke a three-day losing streak after less hawkish comments from US Fed officials
08 September 2023 - 18:53
The JSE broke a three-day losing streak on Friday, with markets staging a rebound after less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, while digesting mixed economic signals from the US and China.
For the week, the local bourse fell 1.52%, pushed lower by retailers (-4.66%), industrial metals (-4.08%), resources (-3.59%) and precious metals (-3.42%). Investors have been cautious, weighing poor economic data from China and the prospect of the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.