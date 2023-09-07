MARKET WRAP: JSE continues to fall on US rates and China concerns
Investors remain in cautious mood amid mixed signals from the two biggest economies
07 September 2023 - 19:07
The JSE fell for the third straight session on Thursday as investors mulled over poor economic data from China and the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.
Better-than-expected trade data from China in August failed to ease market concerns about the health of the second-largest economy as exports fell almost 9% and imports dropped just over 7%. While not as dire as predicted, Reuters reported that economists expect external demand to remain soft in the coming months...
