JSE slips amid worry about more rates hikes by US Fed
According to Bloomberg, the probability that the US Federal Reserve will raise rates in November has risen to 53.3%
07 September 2023 - 11:09
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with global peers mostly lower as global economic growth concerns and prospects of more interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment.
Though investors expect the Fed to hold rates at its September meeting, stronger-than-expected services sector data in the US, combined with rising oil prices after production cuts were extended for three months, support the case for the Fed to possibly raise rates at the next meetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.