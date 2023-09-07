Gold prices lingered near a one-week low on Thursday in the wake of five consecutive sessions of losses as the dollar sat atop mid-March highs after data showed the US services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.
Spot gold was steady at $1,919.68 per ounce by 4.10am GMT, but still hovered close to its lowest level since August 29 hit in the previous session. US gold futures held their ground at $1,944.00.
The US dollar was perched at its highest since March 16 and the benchmark US treasury yield rose after stronger-than-expected US services sector data on Wednesday suggested that inflationary pressures remain.
“While the Fed is done with tightening for [the] current cycle, what remains highly uncertain is the outlook on [a] Fed cut in 2024,” said OCBC executive director and FX strategist Christopher Wong.
“Gold may continue to stay depressed until [the] Fed’s dovish pivot comes into sight.”
Higher US interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not earn any interest.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins on Wednesday called for the US central bank to take its next monetary policy steps carefully, while acknowledging signs of progress in cooling inflation.
US economic growth was modest amid a cooling labour market and slowing inflation pressures in July and August, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
Policymakers expect persistently slower growth in top bullion-consumer China, seeing its transition from an infrastructure- and investment-led economy to becoming consumption-driven as “difficult”.
Data earlier in the day showed top metals-consumer China’s exports fell 8.8% in August year-on-year, while imports contracted 7.3%.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 0.4% on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2% to $23.12 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $911.35 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,208.04.
Gold hovers near week-low as dollar soars
Strong US services data keeps gold on the back foot, casting doubts on a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2024
Gold prices lingered near a one-week low on Thursday in the wake of five consecutive sessions of losses as the dollar sat atop mid-March highs after data showed the US services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.
Spot gold was steady at $1,919.68 per ounce by 4.10am GMT, but still hovered close to its lowest level since August 29 hit in the previous session. US gold futures held their ground at $1,944.00.
The US dollar was perched at its highest since March 16 and the benchmark US treasury yield rose after stronger-than-expected US services sector data on Wednesday suggested that inflationary pressures remain.
“While the Fed is done with tightening for [the] current cycle, what remains highly uncertain is the outlook on [a] Fed cut in 2024,” said OCBC executive director and FX strategist Christopher Wong.
“Gold may continue to stay depressed until [the] Fed’s dovish pivot comes into sight.”
Higher US interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not earn any interest.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins on Wednesday called for the US central bank to take its next monetary policy steps carefully, while acknowledging signs of progress in cooling inflation.
US economic growth was modest amid a cooling labour market and slowing inflation pressures in July and August, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
Policymakers expect persistently slower growth in top bullion-consumer China, seeing its transition from an infrastructure- and investment-led economy to becoming consumption-driven as “difficult”.
Data earlier in the day showed top metals-consumer China’s exports fell 8.8% in August year-on-year, while imports contracted 7.3%.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 0.4% on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2% to $23.12 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $911.35 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,208.04.
Reuters
Gold hits one-week low as dollar and yields surge
Gold slightly down as markets look for Fed cues
Gold gains towards one-month peak on weaker dollar and rates prospects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.