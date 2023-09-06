Markets

WATCH: Traders bet on ETF market

Business Day TV talks to Michelle Noth, head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments

06 September 2023 - 21:02
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Investors are positive on the global ETF market, expecting the industry to triple in the next decade. Business Day TV caught up with Michelle Noth, Head of Financial Intermediaries at 10X Investments for further insight of the factors driving growth in that market.

