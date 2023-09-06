MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses on inflation and interest rate concerns
US services sector grew more than expected in August, increasing bets the Fed will hike in November
06 September 2023 - 19:15
The JSE extended the previous session’s losses on Wednesday as inflation risks and prospects of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in developed economies weighed on sentiment.
On the data front, the services sector in the US remained healthy. A survey by The Institute for Supply Management reported that the category — which accounts for more than two-thirds of the nation’s economy — grew at a faster pace than expected in August...
