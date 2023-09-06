Markets

JSE slides as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears

Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts, adding to concerns about the global economy

06 September 2023 - 11:25 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE added to the previous sessions’s losses on Wednesday morning, while global peers were mixed, as investors fretted that rising oil prices could lead to inflationary pressures.

Crude prices rose to the highest level since November after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts by a further three months. Investors had expected the cuts to continue until the end of October...

