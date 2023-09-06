JSE slides as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears
Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts, adding to concerns about the global economy
06 September 2023 - 11:25
The JSE added to the previous sessions’s losses on Wednesday morning, while global peers were mixed, as investors fretted that rising oil prices could lead to inflationary pressures.
Crude prices rose to the highest level since November after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts by a further three months. Investors had expected the cuts to continue until the end of October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.