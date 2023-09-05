MARKET WRAP: JSE eases amid lingering China concerns
World’s second-biggest economy reports weaker than expected services data for August
05 September 2023 - 19:14
The JSE ended weaker but off the day’s low on Tuesday, in line with most global peers, after fresh data showed China’s economy is still struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic.
China services data came in weaker than expected in August — falling to the lowest level in eight months — reviving concerns about the health of the world’s second-biggest economy and what that means for demand globally...
