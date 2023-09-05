JSE weaker after China’s weak economic data
Investors cautious after weaker-than-expected Chinese numbers
05 September 2023 - 11:08
The JSE was weaker along with global peers on Tuesday after a long weekend in the US.
Investors turned cautious after Chinese services data came in weaker than expected, dulling hopes for a rebound in China’s slowing growth. A survey showed business activity in China's services sector increased at the slowest pace in eight months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.