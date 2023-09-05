Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm near recent highs, though trading was muted with markets looking for more cues on the US Federal Reserve’s policy path after a widely expected interest rate pause this month.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,936.89 an ounce by 3.56am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,962.70 after a US holiday on Monday.
“Much remains to be seen if rate cuts in 2024 follow and to what extent,” said Harshal Barot, a senior consultant at Metals Focus, adding that the possibility of US interest rates remaining higher for longer will keep gold price rallies in check.
If the US economy indeed sees a soft landing, there is potential for more downside in gold as some of the aggressive rate cut expectations in the second half of next year will be pared back, Barot said.
Recent US economic data has backed bets of a soft landing scenario as worries about inflation and recession have somewhat eased, cemented expectations that the Fed might not have to raise interest rates further.
Investors will take cues on interest rates from Fed officials expected to speak during the week, ahead of the September 19-20 policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 93% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at the meeting this month and about 60% chance that the rates would remain at current levels rest of the year.
Gold, which yields no interest, tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.
The US dollar index held just below the 104.447 level reached on August 25, which was the highest since early June, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers.
Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $23.86 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.7% to $947.55 and palladium was flat at $1,221.66.
Gold slightly down as markets look for Fed cues
Metal edges lower in muted trading
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm near recent highs, though trading was muted with markets looking for more cues on the US Federal Reserve’s policy path after a widely expected interest rate pause this month.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,936.89 an ounce by 3.56am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,962.70 after a US holiday on Monday.
“Much remains to be seen if rate cuts in 2024 follow and to what extent,” said Harshal Barot, a senior consultant at Metals Focus, adding that the possibility of US interest rates remaining higher for longer will keep gold price rallies in check.
If the US economy indeed sees a soft landing, there is potential for more downside in gold as some of the aggressive rate cut expectations in the second half of next year will be pared back, Barot said.
Recent US economic data has backed bets of a soft landing scenario as worries about inflation and recession have somewhat eased, cemented expectations that the Fed might not have to raise interest rates further.
Investors will take cues on interest rates from Fed officials expected to speak during the week, ahead of the September 19-20 policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 93% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at the meeting this month and about 60% chance that the rates would remain at current levels rest of the year.
Gold, which yields no interest, tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.
The US dollar index held just below the 104.447 level reached on August 25, which was the highest since early June, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers.
Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $23.86 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.7% to $947.55 and palladium was flat at $1,221.66.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gold gains towards one-month peak on weaker dollar and rates prospects
Gold steady as US bond yields slide
Asian shares keep climbing on rates bets and Beijing stimulus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.