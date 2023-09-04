MARKET WRAP: JSE ends firmer, but off best levels in thin trade
The rand touched its weakest level in two weeks in thin liquidity, with US market closed for the Labor Day holiday
04 September 2023 - 19:04
The JSE pared gains on Monday, while European markets turned marginally weaker as investors digested comments by European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde, and a rally caused by the cooling US labour market ran out of steam.
Speaking at an event in London, Lagarde failed to give an indication of the direction of interest rates when the ECB meets next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.