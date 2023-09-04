JSE firms along with global peers
US markets are closed for holiday on Monday
04 September 2023 - 11:21
The JSE firmed along with its global peers on Monday morning, with investors digesting US jobs data and looking ahead to corporate earnings this week.
The latest US nonfarm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in August — its highest level in more than a year. The high unemployment rate has increased bets the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting...
