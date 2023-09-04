Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Monday towards a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, supported by a slight pullback in the dollar and prospects that the US Federal Reserve would take a pause from interest rate hikes this year.
Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,945.40 per ounce by 3.34am GMT (5.34am), after climbing to as high as $1,952.79 on Friday. US gold futures added 0.2% to $1,971.70.
“Gold is hovering under resistance at the $1,951 level in thin trading conditions given the US holiday,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.
“The precious metal is likely to be depending upon Treasury yields taking a step lower to make a push to $1,950 and beyond this week.”
As gold yields no interest of its own, it tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.
Data on Friday showed US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% and wage gains moderated, strengthening the case of an interest rate pause this month.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders now see a 93% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its September meeting.
The full impact of the US Fed’s interest rate hikes that began in March 2022 has still not been completely transmitted to the real economy, a former vice chair of the central bank said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10% on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.4% at $24.27 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $961.51 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,224.28.
Gold gains towards one-month peak on weaker dollar and rates prospects
The bullion is hovering under resistance at the $1,951 level in thin trading conditions given the US holiday, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Monday towards a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, supported by a slight pullback in the dollar and prospects that the US Federal Reserve would take a pause from interest rate hikes this year.
Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,945.40 per ounce by 3.34am GMT (5.34am), after climbing to as high as $1,952.79 on Friday. US gold futures added 0.2% to $1,971.70.
“Gold is hovering under resistance at the $1,951 level in thin trading conditions given the US holiday,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.
“The precious metal is likely to be depending upon Treasury yields taking a step lower to make a push to $1,950 and beyond this week.”
As gold yields no interest of its own, it tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.
Data on Friday showed US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% and wage gains moderated, strengthening the case of an interest rate pause this month.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders now see a 93% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its September meeting.
The full impact of the US Fed’s interest rate hikes that began in March 2022 has still not been completely transmitted to the real economy, a former vice chair of the central bank said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10% on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.4% at $24.27 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $961.51 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,224.28.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Gold Fields’ welcome workplace report a must-read for all corporates
Gold steady as US bond yields slide
PGM miners feel pinch of lower prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.