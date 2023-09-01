Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock watch this week

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments

01 September 2023 - 16:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments takes a look at all the corporate action that played out this week and which stocks caught her attention.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

