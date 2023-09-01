Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
Responses to fire that killed more than 70 people in Johannesburg betray a callousness on the part of government
Government urged families of the deceased to make their way to the Diepkloof FPS mortuary in Soweto from Friday for the identification of bodies
A study shows that the party acts as a stopover for educated and relatively well-off voters
The Constitutional Court also awarded costs against him regarding his unsuccessful application in the SCA in 2022 for leave to appeal
Cabinet has instructed the economic cluster to initiate a plan to combat rising food prices
Mavuso says boards at state-owned entities do not have the power to make decisions
The junta has said little about its immediate plans after ending the Bongo family’s almost 60 years in power
It was born at the 2019 World Cup from the simple premise that players will get tired
Petrol prices will be the highest since July 2022, while diesel prices are expected to hit a record
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.