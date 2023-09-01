Oil heads higher on tighter supplies

Singapore — Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak as they rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday due to tightening supplies and expectations of the Opec+ group of oil producers extending output cuts to the end of the year.
Major benchmarks rose slightly, with the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) up 13c, or 0.2%, at $83.76 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 17c, also 0.2%, at $87 at 3.25am GMT. WTI has risen more than 5% during the week, while Brent was up about 3%.
Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend a voluntary oil production cut of 1-million barrels a day into October, adding to cuts by Opec+.
“We continue to expect cuts to be extended, with prices above $90 a barrel [on a sustained basis] required to draw Opec supply back to market, as well as incentivise US shale producers to increase drilling activity,” the National Australia Bank said in a client note on Friday.
US crude inventories fell by a more-than-expected 10.6-million barrels last week, government data on Wednesday showed. Commercial crude oil inventories have plunged by 34-million barrels since the middle of July.
Change in US inventories is often viewed as a proxy for global demand-supply balance. Continuous depletion is interpreted as a reflection of potential supply deficit.
“Signs of stronger demand were also evident in the product market, with implied petrol demand pushing higher for the first time in three weeks,” ANZ said in a research note on Friday.
A weaker US dollar, which looks set to end a six week winning streak, also helped prices. A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Chinese factory activity returning to expansion and the government stepping up efforts to support its housing market also helped boost oil prices on Friday, on hope such action could help stimulate demand growth in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.
The country’s central bank said on Friday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold in reserve for the first time this year, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan depreciation.
Slowing monthly inflation rates in the US have cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged next month. US August payrolls data later in the global day could offer more clues.
