MARKET WRAP: JSE ends slightly weaker as miners weigh
The precious metals and mining index retreated 2% and the resources index was off 0.76%
01 September 2023 - 19:18
The JSE ended marginally weaker on Friday after a fairly choppy session during which the all-share index dipped in and out of positive territory.
The JSE all-share index lost 0.22% to 74,786.79 points, weighed down by miners, particularly the platinum group metals shares that are battling to find a bottom despite an intense sell-off over the past few months. The top 40 index was 0.3% weaker...
