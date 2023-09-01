Gold prices looked set on Friday to wrap up their second straight week of gains, helped by diminished chances of US interest rate hikes this year after a data-filled week that concludes with the pivotal jobs report later in the day.
Spot gold steadied at $1,938.92/oz by 3.36am GMT, but was poised for a more than 1% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. US gold futures were trading around $1,965.60.
“The data from the US has been on the soft side of things this week, and investors will be waiting to see if the NFP [non-farm payrolls] data confirms the trend of cooling economic activity,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.
The US NFP report is due at 12.30pm GMT, which comes after data so far this week showed job openings hit a 2½-year low in July and the economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than anticipated in the second quarter.
“If we witness an NFP print on the low side, Treasury yields will continue with their recent descent. The move lower in US Treasury yields has made gold more attractive, which is why we have seen gold on a recovery path higher this week,” Waterer said.
US bond yields were set to end the week about 3% lower, while the dollar was on course to snap a six-week winning streak as slowing monthly inflation cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged this month.
Gold as a non-interest-paying asset tends to lose its appeal among investors when interest rates rise.
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $24.4284/oz, while platinum fell 0.2% to $965.98. However, both metals were set for weekly gains. Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,222.90.
Gold steady as US bond yields slide
Spot gold poised for a more than 1% weekly gain while the dollar is on course to snap a six-week winning streak
Gold prices looked set on Friday to wrap up their second straight week of gains, helped by diminished chances of US interest rate hikes this year after a data-filled week that concludes with the pivotal jobs report later in the day.
Spot gold steadied at $1,938.92/oz by 3.36am GMT, but was poised for a more than 1% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. US gold futures were trading around $1,965.60.
“The data from the US has been on the soft side of things this week, and investors will be waiting to see if the NFP [non-farm payrolls] data confirms the trend of cooling economic activity,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.
The US NFP report is due at 12.30pm GMT, which comes after data so far this week showed job openings hit a 2½-year low in July and the economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than anticipated in the second quarter.
“If we witness an NFP print on the low side, Treasury yields will continue with their recent descent. The move lower in US Treasury yields has made gold more attractive, which is why we have seen gold on a recovery path higher this week,” Waterer said.
US bond yields were set to end the week about 3% lower, while the dollar was on course to snap a six-week winning streak as slowing monthly inflation cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged this month.
Gold as a non-interest-paying asset tends to lose its appeal among investors when interest rates rise.
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $24.4284/oz, while platinum fell 0.2% to $965.98. However, both metals were set for weekly gains. Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,222.90.
Reuters
Gold nears three-week high on US rate hike uncertainty
Gold eases but heads for best week in six
Harmony Gold jumps 11% as higher gold price powers profit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gold glistens on weak US data
Gold climbs as US dollar and bond yields dip
Gold edges up despite Powell’s hawkish rates stance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.