MARKET WRAP: JSE ends August lower, while focus shifts to US jobs
All share index has a tough month, retreating 5% amid heavy losses in precious metal stocks
31 August 2023 - 19:25
The JSE was weaker amid mixed global peers on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation and looked ahead to key jobs data.
The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — the measure of inflation that’s closely tracked by the Fed — remained low in July and in line with market expectations, increasing 0.2% month on month, and 4.2% from a year ago. The data is in line with market expectations, supporting the view that prices are cooling...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.