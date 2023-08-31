JSE muted ahead of Fed’s inflation measure report
Markets are hoping for the ‘weaker-is-better’ narrative to play out
31 August 2023 - 11:26
The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested data pointing to a slowing jobs market in the US.
Private-sector employment rose below market expectations in August, according to the August ADP National Employment Report produced by the ADP Research Institute. However, its recently changed methodology has made its predictive tendencies less clear, which makes the nonfarm payroll (NFP) report due on Friday more significant...
