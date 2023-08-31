China’s manufacturing dip hits oil

Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday after data showed a drop in China’s manufacturing activity, with investors also eyeing a US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report due later in the day.
Brent crude futures for October, which expire on Thursday, dipped 12c, or 0.1%, at $85.74 a barrel by 3.50am GMT. The more active November contract was down 6c, or 0.1%, at $85.18.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October eased 5c, or 0.1%, at $81.58.
China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, fuelling concerns about recent weak expansion data in the world’s second-biggest economy.
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), staying below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion.
A tighter US oil-supplies outlook supported prices in the previous session, but this was pitted against the headwinds in demand conditions, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.
“Overall, the conflicting factors force prices onto some indecision today, further brought on by some wait-and-see as focus turns to the US core PCE release later tonight,” Yeap said.
Investors are eyeing inflation numbers as measured by the US PCE report, which will be released on Thursday.
For now, oil prices are headed for a weekly climb, with US government data showing tighter-than-expected crude supplies, while a military coup in Gabon, an Opec member, also raised fears of crude oil supply disruptions.
Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1-million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, adding to the cuts in place by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.
Meanwhile, the US government has revised down the GDP increase to 2.1% last quarter, from the 2.4% pace reported last month, and data released on Wednesday showed private payroll growth slowed significantly in August.
The Federal Reserve can end its interest rate increase cycle if the labour market and economic growth continue to slow at the current gradual pace, the former president of the Boston Fed said on Wednesday.
“Bad news was good, as weaker US economic data lowered expectations of another rate hike,” ANZ Research said in a note. Higher interest rates reduce demand and pressure oil prices down.
China’s manufacturing dip hits oil
Amid economic jitters, Opec supply concerns and US rate speculation, oil markets navigate a tightrope of global influence
Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday after data showed a drop in China’s manufacturing activity, with investors also eyeing a US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report due later in the day.
Brent crude futures for October, which expire on Thursday, dipped 12c, or 0.1%, at $85.74 a barrel by 3.50am GMT. The more active November contract was down 6c, or 0.1%, at $85.18.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October eased 5c, or 0.1%, at $81.58.
China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, fuelling concerns about recent weak expansion data in the world’s second-biggest economy.
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), staying below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion.
A tighter US oil-supplies outlook supported prices in the previous session, but this was pitted against the headwinds in demand conditions, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.
“Overall, the conflicting factors force prices onto some indecision today, further brought on by some wait-and-see as focus turns to the US core PCE release later tonight,” Yeap said.
Investors are eyeing inflation numbers as measured by the US PCE report, which will be released on Thursday.
For now, oil prices are headed for a weekly climb, with US government data showing tighter-than-expected crude supplies, while a military coup in Gabon, an Opec member, also raised fears of crude oil supply disruptions.
Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1-million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, adding to the cuts in place by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.
Meanwhile, the US government has revised down the GDP increase to 2.1% last quarter, from the 2.4% pace reported last month, and data released on Wednesday showed private payroll growth slowed significantly in August.
The Federal Reserve can end its interest rate increase cycle if the labour market and economic growth continue to slow at the current gradual pace, the former president of the Boston Fed said on Wednesday.
“Bad news was good, as weaker US economic data lowered expectations of another rate hike,” ANZ Research said in a note. Higher interest rates reduce demand and pressure oil prices down.
Reuters
US crude stocks plunge on gulf hurricane fears
Hurricane in Gulf of Mexico blows oil prices higher
Oil prices flat as demand concerns rise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.