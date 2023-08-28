MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets attempt a rebound in last week of August
The JSE all share gained the most in six weeks
28 August 2023 - 18:58
The JSE was firmer on Monday along with global peers, with markets looking to regain some ground as the final week of August kicks off.
The JSE all share gained the most in six weeks, after it touched its worst level since March a week ago, as prospects of further interest rates hikes in the US and slowing economic recovery in China weighed on sentiment...
