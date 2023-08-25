Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Africa needs to focus on developing its own economy and building its own institutions
The Western Cape minibus taxi strike in August, called without notice, caused reputational damage to the country
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Platinum group metals producer announces a R1bn share buyback
But agency notes progress in the government’s privatisation efforts at Eskom and Durban port
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Deirdre Mitchell, MD at Honeycomb BEE Ratings
The Aditya-L1, India’s first space observatory for solar research, is getting ready for launch in the first week of September
The sports journalist turned to serious investigations was loved by all he met
Known as the EM90, the Scandinavian alternative will have its global debut on November 12
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.
WATCH: Market report
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
