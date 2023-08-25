MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker after US Fed chief sticks to hawkish tone
Jerome Powell said inflation is still above the level at which policymakers feel comfortable and the US economy could require further interest rate increases
25 August 2023 - 18:48
The JSE reversed earlier gains on Friday afternoon, while the rand eased from its best levels as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
In his highly anticipated speech, Powell said inflation is still above the level at which policymakers are comfortable and the continued strength of the US economy could require further interest rate increases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.