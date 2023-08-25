JSE firmer ahead of Jerome Powell’s address
Investors will scrutinise the much-anticipated address as they search for signs of what direction rates may take
25 August 2023 - 10:41
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.
The much-anticipated address will take place at 4.05pm local time and market participants will scrutinise Powell’s words for clues on the path of US interest rates. The Jackson Hole event has been the setting for big policy announcements by the Fed in the past. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.