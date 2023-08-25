Markets

Gold eases but heads for best week in six

Spot gold falls 0.2% with US dollar on track for sixth straight weekly gain

25 August 2023 - 07:44 Swati Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/serezniy
Picture: 123RF/serezniy

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the US dollar reclaimed a 2½ month peak, but the metal was headed for its best week in six ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,913.90/oz at 3.23am GMT, while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,942.

Gold has risen about 1.3% so far in the week, which could be its first week of gains this month, as prices climbed to their highest since August 10 on Thursday after a retreat in US Treasury yields.

Two Fed officials on Thursday tentatively welcomed a recent jump in bond market yields, while noting they see a good chance that no more interest rate increases will be needed.

For more rate clues, investors will focus on Powell and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde’s speeches expected later in the day at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The false break of $1,900 has provided a nice rally to the $1,920 area, but Powell has the ability to send gold back down to $1,900 as much as he could send it to $1,940,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

“The stronger US dollar is clearly acting as a headwind for gold.”

The US dollar raced for its sixth straight weekly gain, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell further on Thursday and were at their lowest since January 2020.

Among other metals, spot silver edged 0.4% lower to $24.04/oz and platinum was steady at $933.68. Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,236.69.

Silver and platinum were headed for their best weeks since July 14. Palladium was set for a second straight weekly decline.

Reuters

DRDGold posts higher profit despite less gold produced and sold

The gold producer benefited from the higher gold price
Companies
1 day ago

Gold firms despite US bond yield surge

Metal price hovers above last week's five-month low
Markets
3 days ago

Gold reverses fall to inch up from five-month lows as bankers meet

Investors brace for a global bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week for an outlook on the economy and interest rates
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil heads higher but on track for second weekly ...
Markets
2.
Gold eases but heads for best week in six
Markets
3.
Asian stocks sink as dollar soars
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks five-day winning streak ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Outlook brightens for Africa’s commodities ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold peaks as dollar dips; Jackson Hole in focus

Markets

Harmony Gold jumps 11% as higher gold price powers profit

Companies / Mining

Gold at $1,900 as traders await rate cues

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.