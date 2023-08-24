Markets

WATCH: Outlook brightens for Africa’s commodities market

Business Day TV talks to Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight

24 August 2023 - 22:02
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Growth in Africa’s key commodities came under pressure this year amid heightened geopolitical frictions and China’s slow post-Covid recovery, but the outlook has brightened with world growth set to pick up and as supply chain and energy bottlenecks ease. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for Africa’s commodities market with Vinesh Chetty, head of energy commodities at Afriforesight.

