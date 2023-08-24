MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks five-day winning streak before Powell’s address
Commodity-based currencies such as the SA one are hit by the dollar, which is rising before the Jackson Hole Symposium, analyst says
24 August 2023 - 18:10
The rand broke a five-day winning streak on Thursday as nervousness before the much-anticipated address by the Federal Reserve at the Jackson Hole.
Powell’s address is expected to take place on Friday, when investors will be looking for clues on the path of US interest rates..
