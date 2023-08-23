Markets will look for US interest rates clues in Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday
The Brics member has successfully leveraged its reputation as the world’s largest democracy
India agrees to new members but expansion is unlikely to happen before the next Brics summit
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
CEO says failure could lead — in a worst-case scenario — to a phased shutdown of Secunda plant
Werner Hoyer, head of Europe’s largest development bank, says the West must increase lending to counter China’s influential deep pockets
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor
Wing is proud of the upcoming youngsters and the way the team is being built
Germany’s Volkswagen is also interested exploring in a potential tie-up that’ll open the door to the world’s largest auto market
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
