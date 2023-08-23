Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The ANC should emulate their example instead of sticking to an outmoded ideology
The police union’s president, Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza, says there are serious flaws in the data collection methods, such as underreporting of crimes
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
The energy and chemicals business says ‘the volatile global economic landscape and underperformance of SOEs’ weighed on its results
But moderation in consumer inflation might not be sustainable due to renewed pressure on fuel prices
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor
Once in the spotlight for urging an end to Wagner’s march on Moscow, the famed general disappears from his high-flying role
It is inconceivable how a league that prides itself as the best-run in Africa still has part-time referees
Long-distance holiday trips are possible with strap-on battery power
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday’s market performance.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday’s market performance.
