WATCH: Key themes unfolding at the Brics summit

Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Xi Jinping (China) and Cyril Ramaphosa at the Brics summit 2023 in Johannesburg, August 23 2023. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/REUTERS
As leaders meet on day two of the 15th Brics summit in Johannesburg, we take a closer look at the bloc’s role in driving progress for member states and emerging markets with Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe. She spoke to Business Day TV about the potential for new Brics members, trade and investment prospects and the dedollarisation trend, as well as strategies for SA to stay relevant within the alliance.
