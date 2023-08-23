On day two of the 15th Brics summit, delegates focused on the role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth. Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, spoke to Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara on the sidelines of the Summit.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capital markets as growth drivers in focus at Brics summit
Business Day TV talks to the reporter Ntaoleng Lechela
On day two of the 15th Brics summit, delegates focused on the role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth. Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, spoke to Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara on the sidelines of the Summit.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.