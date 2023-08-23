Markets

WATCH: Capital markets as growth drivers in focus at Brics summit

Business Day TV talks to the reporter Ntaoleng Lechela

23 August 2023 - 20:54
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG

On day two of the 15th Brics summit, delegates focused on the role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth. Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, spoke to Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara on the sidelines of the Summit.

