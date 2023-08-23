MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors expect solid Nvidia earnings
Markets will look for US interest rates clues in Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday
23 August 2023 - 18:25
The JSE gained with global markets on Wednesday as investors looked at tech earnings reports. The main interest is Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole resort on Friday.
Stock traders are keen to see the second-quarter earnings report of Nvidia, the chipmaker bolstered by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. The earnings are expected after the US markets close...
